The Sekondi District Commander of Police have warned political party supporters against the use of motorbikes to cause trouble before, during and after the December polls.

He, therefore, urged leaders of the various parties to advice their supporters against the practice as every citizen worked together in enhancing the peace of the country.

The District Commander was speaking at the Sekondi Constituency parliamentary debate, organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), to promote issues based campaign and informed voting.

The debate, sponsored by the European Union, is to promote campaigning devoid of insults, rancour, tension and violence.

Mr Lan Kwame Tugbenu, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Director of NCCE, said the candidates should address the issues raised in the NCCE Research into the Matters of Concern to the Ghanaian Voter in the areas of health, education and employment.

“The NCCE believes that if these issues are addressed, the Constituency would be developed in line with sustainable development goals and with positive effect on our democracy,” he added.

He commended all parties for the decent campaigning so far.

Mr Andrew Agyapa Mercer, standing on the ticket of the NPP, prayed that the constituents gave him another opportunity to continue some of the development projects he was executing in the communities.

“Parliament needs people with experience, right expertise and lobbying skills to help push the development aspirations of constituencies and I know you, the people of Sekondi Constituency will give me a Sekondi chance,” he said.

Ms Elleanor Efe Appiah, the candidate for the Ghana Union Movement, said her party hoped to revive the most defunct factories to create jobs and offer support to the aged.

The National Democratic Congress candidate, however, did not show up.

Mr Justice Ennin, the Regional NCCE Director, said alcohol sale and riding of motorbike within 500 metres of a polling station would not be allowed on the election day.

Meanwhile, the aged, people with dis ability, nursing mothers and pregnant women would be given preference, while the vigilantism ACT would be strictly be enforced.