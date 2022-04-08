Pascaline Edwards moves to restore hope to the marginalized

Pascaline Edwards, Ghana’s celebrated actress who is now making waves in the fashion and design industry has organised a charity sales as part of her corporate social responsibility to help the marginalized in society.

The Charity sales dubbed: “Prêt à Porter”, to wit “Ready to wear” brand which was a 60 percent discount on all purchases to support persons living in deplorable states.

Organised at the Departments of Parks and Gardens in Accra on Saturday, the Charity Sales brought together fans from all lengths and breadth of the nation to support the worthy cause of the Fashion Designer who aims to impact society with an act of benevolence.

Graced by various celebrities in Ghana, the Fashion Designer was elated by the support from individuals emanating from both the acting and fashion industries who made the Charity Sales a success.

Charity Sales was in commemoration of Pascaline Edwards birthday which fell on March, 28 but decided to make the celebration a one which intends to give a renewed hope to individuals who are in need.

In an interview with the award-winning actress, Pascaline Edwards, who is now making sterling artistic works with her peculiar skills in fashion and design said, it was important for all to make an impact on society.

On her part, the Charity Sales would be used to help in a cause of shading lights on identified individuals who are living in critical conditions and needs intervention to salvage their present state.

“I believe wholeheartedly that, the act of service and giving is one of my love languages”, the celebrated movie goddess and fashion icon underscored.

Enumerating on some of her benevolent acts, Pascaline Edwards has spearheaded several projects which are of importance to the society including, mobilisation of children and youth in her community and bridging the gap between the physically and mentally challenged persons and the able-bodied through theatre.

Pascaline Edwards expressed gratitude to all who supported, donated and patronised her designs during the Charity sales and called on Ghanaians to patronise her services at very good and affordable rates.

She admonished the privileged in society to emulate such gestures in various forms to help put smiles on the faces of the dispossessed.

Several testimonies were given by enthusiasts and fans who have known Pascaline Edwards in personal life and professional life as a humble person who poses an embodiment of a selfless individual interested in helping the marginalised in society.

By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah