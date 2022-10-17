Pass BECE and benefit from Free SHS – Nkwanta South MCE to students

Mr Bright Kwame Lenwah, Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive has exhorted candidates of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to thrive to pass their exams as the Free Senior High School awaits them.

“The Free SHS awaits you, just pass the BECE and all others will be added,” he said.

The Chief Executive said this during his tour to examination centres to acquaint himself with the processes for a successful examination.

He said the exam period was the time to justify the investments of their parents and other actors in the educational enterprise, urging them to do it zealously without fear.

Mr Lenwah assured the pupils, invigilators as well as West Africa Examination Council officials of maximum security during the entire examination period and congratulated teachers for guiding the students up to this level.

He admonished pupils to desist from all forms of examination malpractices and focus on what they had been taught by their teachers.

The Municipal Education Director, Mr Jonathan Kosinah said, this year’s examination had six centres; namely, Nkwanta Secondary School, Nkwanta Community Secondary Technical School, Kyabobo Girls School, Ntruboman Senior High Secondary School, Kecheibi D/A Primary School as well as the Bonakye D/A Basic School.

In all, a total of 1,956 students are taking the exams, 1,053 are males and 903 are females from a total of 71 schools, which includes 62 public schools and nine private schools in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

Mr Kosinah expects the examination to progress and end successfully.