Pass Ease of Doing Business Act – Gov’t Urged

Mr Ernest De-graft Egyir, CEO, Ghana CEO Summit and Network, has called on government to pass the Ease of Doing Business and Anti-Red Tape Act to create a conducive environment for businesses.

He said the passage of the Act would eliminate the rigid conformity to procedures and requirements in government service, which created redundancy and bureaucracy.

“Enacting the Ease of Doing Business and Anti Red Tape Act in Ghana will ensure that services rendered by the Civil Service was less cumbersome and more efficient. This will make the business environment more friendly, reduce corruption and quicken economic growth,” he added.

Mr Egyir said this at the press launch of this year’s Ghana CEO Summit to be held on May 30, 2022, in Accra.

The Summit will bring together CEOs and government officials to deliberate and share insights and knowledge, which will impact their business operations and government service.

Mr Egyir stressed that the Government needed to take a relook at its “bureaucratic” regulations and services, saying it was affecting businesses and was scaring investors who would like to invest in the country.

“As a nation, it is time to take a serious look at addressing the bottlenecks embedded in our Civil Service bureaucracy. We must craft a framework that will streamline systems and procedures for a more efficient delivery of government services,” he said.

Mr Egyir said the theme, “Digital Transformation: Powering Business and government Reset for a Post-Pandemic Economic Resilience. A public-private sector dialogue,” was chosen to reflect the need for businesses to adopt to digitisation to thrive.

He stressed that the key to successful businesses and the transformation of the economy lay in digital leadership.

“In this era of digital transformation, business leaders must as a matter of necessity champion digital solutions to the challenges faced in their operations and, ultimately, in the economy,” he stated.