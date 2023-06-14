Pass laws to create opportunities for youth – Ya-Na urges Parliament

Ya-Na Abukari II, Overlord of Dagbon has expressed need for Parliament to prioritise passing bills targeted at alleviating poverty to maximise employment opportunities for the youth.

He said even though there had been enormous interventions by successive governments in all sectors, the northern sector was still struggling with high levels of poverty and youth unemployment.

He said “This development requires urgent attention. I wish to appeal to Parliament to ensure that all bills targeting poverty alleviation and the upliftment of the northern sector are passed to create opportunities for the teaming youth.”

Ya-Na Abukari II said this when Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament called on him at the Gbewa Palace in Yendi, in the Northern Region.

The visit formed part of activities to commemorate the 30 years of uninterrupted parliamentary democracy in the country.

Mr Bagbin said the vast gap in development between the northern and the southern sectors required northerners to adequately equip themselves with skills and competences to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the country.

He urged the youth to embrace entrepreneurship, to reduce unemployment and poverty in the country.

He advised people from the northern part of the country, especially the youth to eschew violence and politics of division and endeavour to uphold the values and principles of democracy and rule of law.

He emphasised that democracy was the surest way to facilitate development, adding “We must strive to hold strongly to our democratic values for the collective interest of the country.”

Mr Bagbin commended the Ya-Na for his contributions towards peace and national development and called for his continued support to bridge the gap between the north and the south in terms of development.