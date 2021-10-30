Passenger nabbed for possessing Narcotic substance

The Police Highway Patrol team has arrested Adebayor Adesa Ako for possession of a narcotic substance.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mrs Effia Tengey, Volta Regional Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that the suspect Adesa Ako was arrested at about 2000 hours on Thursday on board an Aflao bound vehicle.

She said during a search of the vehicle and bags of passengers, the said exhibits were found in a bag belonging to the suspect.

DSP Tengey said exhibits of five whitish slaps of concealed substances were being kept for evidential purposes while the case was taken over by the Drugs Law Enforcement Unit of the Volta Regional Police Command.

Suspect Adebayor Adesa Ako is in Police custody awaiting prosecution.