(dpa) – A passenger train has derailed in northern Egypt, injuring 15 people, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, less than a month after another deadly rail crash in the country.

The train was on a journey from Cairo to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura late Wednesday when two of its coaches derailed in the northern province of Minya al-Qamh, Egyptian media reported.

Six of the injured in the accident later left a local hospital after receiving medical treatment, Health Ministry spokesman Khalid Megahed said in a statement.

He added that the rest of the injured were still in hospital, being treated for minor to mild injuries, including fractures and bruises.

So far, the cause of the accident is not clear.

On March 26, two passenger trains collided in southern Egypt, killing at least 19 people.

Egypt has seen several railway tragedies in recent years.

In February 2019, an unmanned locomotive rammed into a platform at Cairo’s train station, causing a fire that claimed 31 lives.

Egypt’s worst rail disaster took place in 2002, when a passenger train caught fire, killing more than 360 people.