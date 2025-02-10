Passenger Welfare Group Demands End to Toll Collection on Outdated Kalurghat Bridge

The Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association has called for an immediate cancellation of the lease permitting toll collection on the century-old Kalurghat Bridge in Chittagong—a relic of the British era that critics argue no longer justifies a toll.

Md. Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, the association’s Secretary General, issued a pointed statement on Thursday morning, February 6, emphasizing that in the country’s long history, tolls have never been imposed on bridges long past their prime.

Chowdhury argued that as construction costs for many bridges have long been recovered, tolls were rightfully removed, citing the example of Babubazar Bridge and Postogola Bridge in Old Dhaka, where toll collections were lifted a decade ago. He described Kalurghat Bridge as “expired,” noting that its construction costs were recouped 70 to 80 years ago. “This bridge, a crucial link between Chandgaon-Boalkhali and South Chittagong, has outlived its relevance as a revenue-generating asset,” Chowdhury said, adding that repeated promises by previous governments to build a new bridge have yielded little progress, fueling public discontent in the region.

The controversy deepened with allegations that a pro-government organization, in collusion with railway authorities, had exploited the bridge by charging exorbitant tolls. Chowdhury recalled that after this organization fled following the fall of a government on August 5, relief spread as toll collections were halted. However, the same group has allegedly regained control, securing the lease once more and attempting to enforce tolls that many see as an unnecessary burden on everyday commuters.

Critics argue that reintroducing tolls on the deteriorating structure—infamously described for its “cracks and bumps”—only exacerbates the hardship faced by local travelers. The demand is clear: cancel the toll lease immediately and fast-track the construction of a new, safer bridge to alleviate the ongoing inconvenience.

This issue, emblematic of broader frustrations over aging infrastructure and questionable public policies, has ignited a passionate debate among citizens and officials alike. As the association’s appeal echoes across Chittagong, many are calling for a swift governmental response to not only address the toll collection but also to invest in modernizing transportation links that are vital to the region’s economic and social well-being.