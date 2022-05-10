Passengers are branding us thieves over increased fares – Drivers lament

Some commercial drivers at the Tema Station and other bus terminals in Accra said some passengers are calling them thieves over the transport fare increment.

“Passengers call us thieves over fare increment which is not our fault. Some even think we are charging more than the 20 per cent increment,” the drivers said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

Mr Emmanuel Djietror, a driver at the Accra New Town Station loading point at Tema Station, said despite the verbal abuse, they could not reduce the charges because they were also facing hardships in the country and had to make adjustments in the fares.

“We are also going through hardships just like everyone else. The passengers should know that we must also make sales…,” he stated.

He said they charged GH¢3. 20 pesewas from the Station to Accra New Town before the increment and were now charging GH¢3. 80 pesewas.

Mr Djietor refuted allegations that they were charging above the 20 per cent increment on transport fares, saying if they were to add the exact amount of percentage increase, passengers would be paying GH¢3.84 pesewas.

Mr Abdul Rahman Mohammed, GPRTU Vice Chairman, Accra New Town Station, and a driver, said the fuel price increment should come with corresponding fare increment to prevent misunderstanding.

Mr George Adams, a driver at Dansoman Station, Tema Station, said the increment was too small considering the rate at which fuel price was increasing in addition to high cost of spare parts and lubricants.

Mr Emmanuel Dzabatey Asamoah, Ho Station GPRTU Chairman, and driver, said the fuel price increment was affecting their operations and sales.

He said they used to buy GH¢350 worth of fuel when commuting from Accra to Ho, but was now buying GH¢600 for the same journey.

Mr Asamoah said they were charging GH¢40 before the increment and now charging GH¢50.

Some passengers who spoke to the Ghana News Agency called on government to “do something” about the rising cost of fuel in the country.

Mrs Dorcas Amoah, a trader at Tema, said the transport fare was becoming unbearable for the ordinary Ghanaian.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) announced an upward adjustment of transport fares effective May 7, 2022 at 20 per cent.