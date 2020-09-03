A repatriation flight has arrived in Solomon Islands’ capital Honiara from China with all passengers tested negative for the COVID-19 before boarding.

According to a statement issued by the National disaster Council of Solomon Islands on Wednesday, the plane left Solomon Islands on Wednesday morning, made a brief stop-over in Indonesia and then to Guangzhou in southern China. The plane followed the same route for the return trip.

The flight carried back 104 passengers, including 21 Solomon Islands nationals and foreign workers to be engaged in the Pacific Games 2023 facility preparations.

All incoming passengers have conducted three sets of COVID-19 tests before boarding the flight and their test results were sent to Solomon Islands Ministry of Health.

“The tests have been conducted days prior to undertaking the journey. All results turn out negative, which gives the green light to them to board the special flight,” the statement said.

According to the National Disaster Council, all passengers were put into government-managed quarantined stations, where they will have an additional swab test within the first 48 hours and two additional tests during the 14-days quarantine period.

“All standard operating procedures are adhered to ensuring there is no breach of the quarantine rules as set out in the regulations,” the statement said.

The statement also said a risk assessment has been conducted which China was categorized as “low risk.”

So far, more than 800 Solomon Islands nationals and dozens of foreign nationals for essential service support have entered the country since the state of public emergency was declared in March.

To this date, the Solomon Airlines has conducted a total of eight repatriation flights to neighboring Pacific Island countries.