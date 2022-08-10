Passion Air awaits GCAA’s approval for Sunyani flights

The Passion Airline Company is awaiting the green light from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the air transport industry regulator, to commence operations to and from Sunyani.

Mr. Samuel Razak Tachie, the Sales and Marketing Manager of the company, said in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Sunyani that the GCAA had finished with the standardized checks and would give the company the go-ahead to start business for the first time in Sunyani.

Mr. Tachie stated the company would operate a system called “Passion Air connecting Ghana once at a time” to help open up the region and promote eco- tourism and culture for economic development.

He announced the airline would be flying people from Sunyani to Accra within a period of one hour and connect passengers going to Ho, Tamale, Takoradi and other corridors of the country to another flight.

Mr. Tachie, therefore, appealed to the business community and the travelling public of Bono and other adjoining regions to patronise the services of the airline to experience “quality and convenient services”.

He said passengers required only their tickets and national identification cards such as voter ID, Passport or Driving license for identification to buy tickets through online mobile app, travel agencies in Sunyani and the company’s office at very affordable price.