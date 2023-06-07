Passion for Needy donates to Osu Children’s Home 

Passion for Needy, an NGO, has donated assorted items to the Osu Children’s Home in Accra.

The items include bags of rice, pastries, soft drinks, bottled water, new pieces of cloth and scarfs, towels, bedsheets, and clothing and footwear.

Mrs Janet Torgbor El-Aschkar, Chairperson, Passion for Needy, said the organisation’s relationship with the Home started 12 years ago when it first presented food and other items to the orphanage.

“Under the supervision of the woman of God, Evelyn Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, we dedicate this year’s Founder’s birthday donation on June 12 to the welfare of the children,” she said.

The donation, she stressed, was in line with keeping the legacy of the Founder of the Church, T.B.Joshua.

She commended the staff of Pharmanova Ghana Limited for their immense contribution to the organisation’s activities.

She said the NGO’s objective was to support the Government’s efforts to alleviate poverty in the country.

“We have provided support to other government facilities such as the Accra Rehabilitation Centre, La Boys and Girls Correctional Centre and the special schools, among others,” she said.

She said the organization had supported privately owned charitable organisations, including the Teshie and Nungua Children’s Homes, Christ Faith Forster Home, Street Academy, YAO Foundation, and the Islamic Research Institute.

Since its inception in 2009, the organisation has provided support to various communities, which include the coastal communities in the Greater Accra Region, the Pra Ewusi Community in the Central Region, the Adeiso Community in the Eastern Region, Ashiaman in the Greater Accra Region, and the Krisan Refugee Camp in the Western Region.

Nana Akua, the Human Resource Manager, Osu Children’s Home, thanked the organisation for the gesture and appealed for other corporate institutions to come to their support.

She said the Home had been receiving items but the donation from the NGO was encouraging, saying “we depend on donors to take care of the children.”

She said the Home had 125 inmates, some of whom were at the University, Senior High School and primary level.