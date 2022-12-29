Passion for Needy donates to Pampamso needy persons

Passion for Needy, an NGO has donated assorted items to the elderly and needy persons at Pampamso number one village and its surrounding towns at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

The items include bags of rice, pastries, soft drinks, bottled water, new pieces of cloth and scarfs, towels, bedsheets, and clothing and footwear.

Mrs Janet Torgbor El-Aschkar, Chairperson, Passion for Needy, said: “We believe a lot of our elderly people are facing economic challenges, and our “widow’s mite” can help make a difference in their lives.”

She said as the government-initiated measures to reduce the burden on the citizens, the NGO found it necessary to contribute these items to achieve the desired result.

“Our dear mothers and fathers here have rich experience, which we can tap into to enrich ourselves for the future,” she said.

Since its inception in 2009, the organization has provided support to various communities, which include the coastal communities in the Greater Accra Region, the Pra Ewusi Community in the Central Region, the Adeiso Community in the Eastern Region, Ashiaman in the Greater Accra Region, and the Krisan Refugee Camp in the Western Region.

It has also supported privately owned charitable organizations, including Teshie and Nugua Children’s Homes, Christ Faith Forster Home, Street Academy, YOA Foundation, Islamic Research Institute, and Human Compassion Organization.

Mrs Torgbor El-Aschkar said the NGO was established by the late Senior Prophet T. B. Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

The Founder has directed us to identify the elderly, the underprivileged, the physically challenged, the visually impaired, and the brilliant but needy students and provide them with the necessary support.

Torgui Anane I of Pampamso Village Number One in Nsawam thanked the organization for the gesture and appealed for other corporate institutions to come to their aid.