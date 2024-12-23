Passion For Needy Fetes Elderly, Single Mothers

Source: Augustine Mawutor Egbenya

The Chairperson of the charitable Organization Passion for Needy, Janet Torgbor El-Asckhar, has urged the Government and Stakeholders to help eradicate the economic challenges among Elderly People and Single Parents in the country. She then appealed to President-elect John Dramani Mahama to create job opportunities for the youth. She made this call when Passion for Needy assisted the elderly at Tema Newtown Dade Agbo and its environs.

The item which includes rice, cooking oil, tomato paste, mineral water, a scarf, and six yards of cloth was given to the elderly people or the aged in Tema Newtown Dade Agbo and its environs to assist them this Christmas festive season. The Chairperson of the Passion for Needy, Janet Torgbor El-Aschkar said the gesture was to put smiles on the faces of the elderly people in the community during the Yuletide.

The donation was under the supervision of Prophetess Evelyn Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations and to keep the legacy of the founder of the church, Prophet T.B Joshua.

Ms El-Aschkar commended the elderly for contributing to the development of the country.

The Assemblyman of the area had this to say: “Since its inception in 2009, the NGO has provided support to various communities, including coastal communities in the Greater Accra Region, Central Region, Eastern Region, and Western Region.”

A beneficiary thanked the NGO for the assistance and prayed for the organization’s success.