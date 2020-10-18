Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has announced that the relocation of the Passport Office, Ridge to a new office building is scheduled from Tuesday, 20th October to Friday 23rd October.

The Ministry in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, noted that this would result in the disruption of service delivery to the public.

It said however, the Office would resume operations on Monday, 26th October. The statement said the new office is located on the Gamel Abdul Nasser Avenue near the British High Commission and the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

“The Ministry regrets any inconvenience caused by the relocation exercise,” it added.