Past Winners of the Millennium Marathon

2015
1.Terefe Debela (Ethiopia) Male
1.Gebeyanesh Ayele (Ethiopia) Female
2. George Njorage (Kenya) Male
3. Abeka Williams (Ghana) Male
2. Millicent Boadi (Ghana) Female
3. Martha Ronceria (Colombia) Female
2016
George Wayaiki (Kenya) – 1:05:24
Peninah Kigen (Kenya) – 1:18:42
Malik Yakubu (Ghana)
Lariba Sakat (Ghana)
2017
Malik Yabuku – 1:08.16
Azuure Elizabeth
2018
Ismael Arthur – 1:08:09
Elizabeth Azure
2019
William Amponsah – 1:06:22
Azuure Elizabeth – 1:22:48
2020 * No Competition
2021* No Competition
2022 September 3, 2022
