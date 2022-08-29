Past Winners of the Millennium Marathon

Past Winners of the Millennium Marathon
Spining

2015

1.Terefe Debela (Ethiopia) Male

1.Gebeyanesh Ayele (Ethiopia) Female

2. George Njorage (Kenya) Male

3. Abeka Williams (Ghana) Male

2. Millicent Boadi (Ghana) Female

3. Martha Ronceria (Colombia) Female

2016

George Wayaiki (Kenya) – 1:05:24

Peninah Kigen (Kenya) – 1:18:42

Malik Yakubu (Ghana)

Lariba Sakat (Ghana)

2017

Malik Yabuku – 1:08.16

Azuure Elizabeth

2018

Ismael Arthur – 1:08:09

Elizabeth Azure

2019

William Amponsah – 1:06:22

Azuure Elizabeth – 1:22:48

2020 * No Competition

2021* No Competition

2022 September 3, 2022

