Pastor Advises Christians To Buy Their Essentials In Bulk To Avoid Inflation Effects

The Reverend George Gado, Resident Pastor of the Action Chapel International, Tamale, has advised Christians to buy their essentials in bulk to avoid feeling the effects of inflation.

The Reverend Gado said buying things in bulk saved time and money even when the value of money depreciated.

He urged Christians to apply Godly wisdom to enable them to survive in challenging times as being experienced in the country and gave the advice while delivering sermon at the Church’s Sunday service on the topic: “Times and Seasons.”

The Reverend Gado stated that hard times were bound to happen, but such occurrences should be used as thriving points rather than being considered misfortunes.

He referred to Ecclesiastics 3:1 and admonished Christians to be proactive and bear in mind that circumstances changed as seasons did.

He emphasized: “As a child of God, make prayer your key weapon and be reminded to tithe, offer, fast and be charitable.”