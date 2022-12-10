Pastor advises workers to prepare for life’s phases before retirement

Reverend Joshua Mogre, Head Pastor of Perez Chapel, Kukuo-Tamale, has advised workers to plan for the succeeding phases of life to ensure conducive living standards after retirement.

He said “Pension fund is not enough. Prepare well for the next phases of your life and remember, your children are not retirement packages.”

He offered the advice while giving a message at a farewell dinner in Tamale.

The dinner, held by Children Believe, an NGO, was a retirement farewell ceremony for Mr William Anim-Dankwa, Communications Manager of Children Believe, who served the organisation for 12 years.

Reverend Mogre said workers must cherish family relationships as they dedicate to work, saying “You will retire from your jobs but not retire from your families. Don’t let any sector of your life suffer from you twice.”

He urged retirees to give priority to their health as pension fund could not cater for health care bills, stating that research shows that, in the advancement of medicine, an average person could live up to 90 to 100 years.

He said “Build relationships and keep in touch with social networks. Retirement is a good time to advise young ones, so they learn from your mistakes and experiences.”