Pastor appeals for the construction of bridge over river Kalakpa

Reverend Philip Yao Atsiago, SSNIT District Pastor of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana has appealed to government to construct a bridge over River Kalakpa linking Adaklu Dzakpo with the rest of the communities in the district.

“The river which overflowed its banks washed away the wooden bridge over it, cutting off Adaklu Dzakpo from the rest of the district,” he said.

Rev. Atsiago made this appeal to the Ghana News Agency after he and his team could not cross the river to Adaklu Dzakpo.

He said on his way to the community to administer the Eucharist to members of the Church on Sunday,he realisedd he could not go through stating that it was not the first time they were experiencing that.

Mr. Samuel Gbebu, a youth leader of the community said the situation had become an “annual ritual”, which also impeded their access to healthcare delivery, with their farm produce also getting rotten as they could not cart them to the marketing centres.

He urged the contractor working on the 17-kilometre Adaklu Helekpe-Adaklu Dzakpo-Adaklu Have road to expedite action on the work.

Mr. Kenneth Abbiw, Project Manager of the Company who recently briefed Mr. Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu when he inspected progress of work on the road said a contract for the project was signed in 2019, but work was stalled due to financial challenges adding that the project which was estimated to cost GHC 16 million was being funded by the government with the Road Fund.

He said the company had procured new equipment specifically for the project and assured that they would deliver a quality job.

He said the road which included 21 culverts would be completed in 18- months.

Mr. Agbodzah praised the contractor for deciding to pre-finance the project and assured him of his unflinching support.