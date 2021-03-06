The Reverend John Asare, the Presiding Pastor of Kuotokrom Calvary Baptist Church has condemned the act of lesbianism and homosexuality, and called on religious bodies and civil society actors to collaborate to halt activities of the LGBTQ+ in the country.

Activities of the LGBTQ+ could totally be eradicated if religious bodies, traditional authorities and parents are more responsible in imparting the youth with the word of God, and good moral values, he said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kuotokrom in the Sunyani Municipality, Rev Asare emphasised concerted and decisive approach was required to clamp down on the activities of the LGBTQ+ in the country.

He expressed discomfort about the rising cases of streetism among children as a result of broken homes, child neglect and irresponsible parenting saying these children were vulnerable to the LGBTQ+, and appealed to endeavour to provide their adolescent children with basic necessities of life.

Rev Asare also urged educational institutions to intensify monitoring and supervision, and check absenteeism and truancy particularly among Junior and Senior High School students who were the target of the LGBTQ+.

He however called on the public to desist from attacking and abusing the fundamental human rights of people engaged in lesbianism and homosexuality, but did their best to convert them from such devilish practice.

Parents must also show love to their children by drawing them closer to themselves, and identify and assist them to tackle challenges associated with adolescence, he said.