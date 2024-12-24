Pastor Defends Davido as a Gospel Artist, Criticizes Gospel Music Community

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, founder of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation), has sparked controversy by referring to Nigerian music star Davido as a gospel artist.

In an interview on the Off The Record podcast, Adegboyega explained his reasoning, stating that the term “gospel” simply means “good news,” and that Davido’s music fits that description.

The comments came in response to criticism over Adegboyega’s decision to invite secular musicians, including Davido, to perform at his recent birthday celebration rather than traditional gospel artists. The pastor defended his choices, emphasizing that the artists were close friends and that their participation was a matter of personal connection, not contractual arrangements.

“These are my friends—friends who are there through thick and thin. Davido told me, ‘I just want to be there and perform for one hour.’ They’re my friends. I didn’t pay any of them. They love me, and I will give my friends platforms,” Adegboyega explained.

The pastor also addressed his strong ties with Nigerian artist Zlatan, whom he described as “like a son” to him, further highlighting the familial nature of his relationships with secular artists. “Zlatan’s kids are my kids, and his parents were in my house,” he added.

In response to criticisms from gospel artists, Adegboyega expressed frustration with what he perceived as their quickness to judge, arguing that their focus should be on building relationships instead. He emphasized that he would always prioritize his personal connections, stating, “My friends will always sing at my events, and the next one will be bigger because my friends list is getting bigger.”