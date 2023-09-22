Pastor Eastwood Anaba’s Days of Wonder Conference Illuminates Houston

As Houston’s skyline bathes in the Texan sun, a different kind of illumination is on the horizon.

Pastor Eastwood Anaba, God’s seasoned weapon of war – gifted with powerful manifestations of the Spirit is coming to Houston.

In this highly anticipated, completely free Days of Wonder conference titled, “The Garnishing of the Spirit”, God’s esteemed general will take center stage at the Christ Palace Auditorium, located at 15152 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77083 each night at 7 PM CST from September 22nd to September 24th.

In addition there will be a Sunday morning service begining 10 AM CST on the last day (September 24th).

Houston is alive with eager expectation. The stage will be aglow with divine energy as you experience a life-changing encounter.

With hearts full of joy for a touch of the divine, this is a conference that you cannot afford to miss – a heavenly collision of destiny and desire that will steer the course of your life towards greater purpose and glory.