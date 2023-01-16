Famous Ghanaian pastor Reverend Elvis Agyeman allegedly invoked generational curses against several people who used his YouTube account without permission.

The man of God lamented losing all of his content as the perpetrators of the internet attack deleted all of his Christian sermons dating back many years. This man of God has won the hearts of young people in the nation through his religious teachings.

The founder of Grace Mountain Ministry broadcasts his late-night sermons under the name Alpha Hour every day on his church’s different social media sites.

Every day of the week, more than 100,000 people from all walks of life watch the sermons that are live on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Zoom, and YouTube.

Pastor Agyeman stated in a video message that he is appalled by the conduct of the perpetrators who have nasty motives to damage his ministry and the good news of God.

“Unlike deleting the sermons, hijacking the page didn’t affect me. Everything God made will be against you as a result of what you have done, he warned.

He then predicted doom for those who performed the action and their allies in order to achieve this.

On Facebook, Pastor Elvis Agyemang has about a million fans, and his YouTube channel has more than 200k subscribers.

The channel is no longer accessible as of the writing of this article due to the hack.

However, he has stated that a crew is working nonstop to restore it.

