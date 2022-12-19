Pastor installed as Kontihene of Bibiani

Pastor Daniel Doudu, Head Pastor of Penil Salvation Ministry, Hwenapori Branch, Pastor Daniel Duodu, has been installed Krontihene of Bibiani in the Western North Region.

Affectionately called Old Man, the stool name of the newly installed chief is, Kwame Naana III.

The pastor swore the customary oath to the Chief of Bibiani, Nana Anyimah Ngoa Kodom II and his elders after he had gone through the necessary customary rites.

The new Krontihene was presented as the chosen candidate from the Aduana Royal gate.

Nana Kodom, after the swearing in ceremony said the stool had been vacant for almost five years after the demise of his elder brother, Nana Kwasi Donkor.

He advised the new Krontihene to be diligent in serving the people within his jurisdiction to ensure peace and unity.

Nana Kodom pleaded with the people of the town to support the new Kontihene in all his endeavours to bring more development projects to Bibiani.

In his address, Nana Kwame Naana III thanked the chief of Bibiani, Nana Kodom and his elders for the confidence reposed in him.

He assured Nana Kodom, his elders and the people to work hard to uplift the good image of Bibiani.

The Kontihene is an important office, and is one of the seven kingmakers and elders in the chief’s court who choose a new chief.

If the kingmakers decide to destool a chief, the Kontihene performs the act by demanding that the chief gives up his sandals to the Kontihene.