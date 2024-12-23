Pastor Kwadwo Boateng Bempah Urges Mahama Government to Prioritize Economic Recovery Over Political Reprisals

Senior Pastor Kwadwo Boateng Bempah of Holy Hill Chapel, Assemblies of God, Ghana, has urged the incoming government led by John Dramani Mahama to focus on economic recovery rather than engaging in political witch-hunts.

In a fervent public address, Pastor Bempah, who is unaffiliated with any political party, expressed frustration over the country’s leadership direction and called for a shift in priorities.

Addressing the nation, Pastor Bempah referenced the previous administration’s economic policies, which he and many Ghanaians believe worsened financial struggles. “We voted them out because they wanted to make people poor,” he said, stressing the need for the new government to avoid similar missteps.

The pastor warned that any leadership that fails to prioritize the well-being of the people would ultimately be met with disdain. “If the next government also tries it… I am not a politician or a member of any party. But anybody whose leadership does not end up with the well-being of the people will wake up and laugh at the wrong side of their mouth,” he remarked.

Bempah’s comments also took aim at the government’s focus on prosecuting officials from the previous administration, urging that economic recovery should be the primary concern. “I have seen the new people also making ‘Let’s catch people’ efforts. My friend, take your time. We didn’t vote for you to be catching people,” he stated, expressing frustration over what he saw as a diversion from urgent economic issues.

While acknowledging the importance of accountability, Bempah emphasized that prosecuting individuals would not solve the country’s economic challenges. “We want the economy well. That is why you said you want to come to power. Catching somebody will not bring money into my pocket, so stay focused,” he said.

He also reminded the incoming government of their promises to stabilize the economy, urging action on key issues such as inflation and the value of the cedi. “Bring the dollar down; you said you will do it; do it now,” Pastor Bempah concluded, urging the new administration to stay true to their economic commitments.