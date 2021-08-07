Pastor Mensa Otabil advocates for industrial revolution for Africa’s Youth

Pastor Mensa Otabil, the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church has urged African leaders to position the continent to bridge the developmental gap.

“This is not a time for discouragement, this is the time for encouragement because a door of opportunity has been opened to us”.

Pastor Otabil who was delivering a message titled, “It’s Coming Down,” on the second day of the annual Greater Works Conference in Accra encouraged Africans to avoid a self-defeating mindset, and strive to increase wealth.

He referenced Joshua chapter 10 verses 7 to 14 from where Joshua and his army fought the Amorites to possess the land.

Pastor Otabil recalled the biblical account of God leading the Israelites through Joshua to defeat the Amorites by raining hailstones and yet protecting Israel.

He described how the passage used anthropomorphism – the use of human language to describe an act of God.

Pastor Otabil said, having copiously read literature that seeks to explain the phenomenon with various theories, his only possible conclusion, albeit not scientific, was that God’s hand of mercy was on a people who comparatively seem to have nothing.

He wondered how the African continent appears not to have been overrun by the COVID-19 pandemic, as previously predicted, compared to other more endowed countries with superior health infrastructure.

Pastor Otabil expressed the belief that God was telling the rest of the world that this is Africa’s season and it is time for a shift.

The night also saw musical performances by Harmonious Chorale, Lumina, the Greater Works Hymns Choir, and the ICGC Praise Team.