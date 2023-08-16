Pastor Oduro and Family Leave Yennyawoso District After 5 Years of Ministry

It was all joy and jubilation when members and officers in the Yennyawoso District of The Church of Pentecost on Sunday, August 13, 2023, congregated at the Redemption Assembly auditorium to bid farewell to their outgoing District Minister, Pastor Charles Oduro, and his family.

The service, which drew a large crowd made up of ministers of the Church and their spouses, relatives, and well-wishers, was officiated by Pastor George Prah Amonoo (New Tafo District Minister), with assistance from Pastor Joseph Ankomako (Mile 3 District Minister).

During the event, the Area Pastorate, the District Presbytery and the Women’s Ministry, on behalf of the entire membership, paid a glowing tribute to Pastor Charles Oduro, and his wife, Gladys, for their unwonted contributions towards the growth of the Church in the district and the Area for the past five years.

Citations were also presented to them in recognition of their sterling ministry.

Delivering a sermon on the topic: “Stepping Up To Possess the Nations,” with Joshua 1:1-9 and 1 Peter 2:9 as his biblical references, Pastor Prah Amonoo explained that just like Joshua was charged to step up and take the Israelites to the Promised Land, Christians have been called purposely to proclaim the praise of Christ Jesus to the world and bring people to His marvelous light.

“There is a lot of despondency and despair all around us. So, it is our duty as Christians to bring those people to the saving knowledge of Christ by being the shining light of the world,” he stated.

He also encouraged Pastor Charles Oduro not to be dismayed as he takes up another challenge, for the Lord, who has been with him all these years in his ministerial expedition is still with him wherever he goes and will mightily use him to do exploits at his new station.

In response, Pastor Oduro and family were very thankful to God, the Executive Council of the Church, and any individual, who in diverse ways, has contributed to the success of their ministry.

Pastor Oduro is leaving Yennyawoso District for Kasoa Galilea in the Downtown-Ofaakor Area of the Church as District Minister.

Present at the service was Pastor Robert Odame (Rtd).