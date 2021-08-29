Pastor Officiates Marriage And Snatches The Bride, Bonks Ladies in His Church

Information available to the Newsghana.com from the Western Regional capital of Takoradi has it that a pastor who goes by the name Onyameakoa Jude Nana Kwame Sarpong, Founder and Head Pastor of the El-Shaddai Outreach Ministry International (EOMI) who succeeded in convincing a lady to marry a man from his church and officiated the wedding ceremony later bonked her resulting in pregnancy.

The lady has therefore dragged the pastor to the Takoradi Circuit Court for general damages for breach of promise to marry her, seeking an order for maintenance of the child of the parties, and balance of arrears in maintenance from February 2021 to June, 2021 amounting to GHC 1,000.00 and awarding costs against him.

She said in or about 2014 she was introduced to the church by her ex-husband who was then her fiancé and upon joining the church, the pastor prophesied to her that she was married in the spiritual realm to her deceased father and for that matter she would not be successful in any marriage unless exorcised.

According to Regina, to some extent she believed the prophecy because she has had two issues with two different men without marriage and pursuant to the prophecy Pastor Jude took her through some spiritual rituals which ended up with him sleeping with her as part of deliverance process at a hotel in Kumasi just one week to her wedding with her fiancée.

She said she could not believe herself sleeping with the pastor and suspected that the pastor in purportedly delivering her from an evil spirit cast a spell on her which gave him access to have sexual intercourse with her.

She got married to the fiancée on 15th November 2015 at the church with Pastor Jude playing a pivotal role in the marriage having invited his uncle who is also a pastor in another church to bless the marriage. Meanwhile, her sexual escapade with the pastor after her marriage did not cease but was compelled to have several sexual intercourse with him all at his request for over a period of 4 years all under the guise of deliverance .

As proof of his determination to marry her, the pastor gave her a promissory ring with the instructions to replace it with her wedding ring which she obliged and upon being noticed by Plaintiff’s husband resulted in serious misunderstandings.

Regina said finally, after four years of the adulterous relationship she became pregnant and as she had never slept with her husband all these years her husband took the issue to Court for divorce which was granted. The pastor did not deny the responsibility of the pregnancy and asked her not to worry with the promise to marry her should she be divorced as a result of the exposure of the adulterous relationship which had become an open secret at the church.

Plans were afoot between the parties to get married until the relation became sour when the pastor started neglecting her and their child which resulted in her sending the matter to the Legal Aid in Sekondi for resolution but to no avail.

The pastor whose church is located at Anaji SSNIT Ridge behind block 1 &2 near Effiakuma in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality (EKMA) is said to have bonked majority of the female members in the headquarters branch (Palace House) with some resulting in pregnancies but failing to take responsibilities of the offsprings.

Many of the members who narrated their ordeals while with the church hinted that the pastor usually gave death and life threatening prophecies to members thereby putting fear in them and later gave them directions (akwankyere) which were sometimes demeaning to womanhood and also extorting money from their predicaments.

According to one of her victims (name withheld) who shared her encounter with Pastor and captured on tape, the pastor lured her to join his church media team after various prophecies of her future and further persuaded her to do some “akwankyere” which involves the Pastor inserting his semens into her vagina to cast a spell of barrenness on her.

The lady said though she resisted the “akwankyere” Pastor Jude cunningly gave her some wine to get her intoxicated and alleged to have entered a covenant with her through the wine which he said wouldl have dire consequences when made known to others, and kept pestering her with sex.

She then told her mother and finally escaped from the claws of the pastor, adding that most of the ladies in the choir were at loggerheads with each other because the pastor has had amorous relationships with all of them.

A woman who spoke on anonymity with Newsghana said that she was nearly persuaded by one of the lay pastors of the church to join but the very first day she set foot in the church, she knew in her spirit that she was in the wrong place and had been led astray.

“I ran out of the church as if I was being chased, one usher asked why the hurry and I lied that time is up for work and am running late. Some akwankyere bi he told the lady to let me do kraa hmmm. But thanks be to God and His spirit that dwells in us. I blocked the lady pastor’s line and deleted it from my phone”, she lamented.

When contacted the pastor to get his side of the allegations levelled against him by the various respondents, he failed to meet the request and ignored every meeting.