Pastor Prah Amonoo Charges Christians To Step Up To Possess The Nations

Christians must step up to reposition themselves to possess the nations for Christ Jesus since they have the mandate to disciple all nations, Pastor George Prah Amonoo, the New Tafo District Minister and New Tafo Area Secretary of The Church of Pentecost, has charged.

He gave the charge on Sunday, August 13, 2023, during the farewell service held in honour of the outgone District Minister of the Yennyawoso District, Pastor Charles Oduro, and his family at the Redemption Assembly auditorium.

Addressing the congregants, Pastor Prah Amonoo, who officiated the service, in his sermon titled: “Stepping Up to Reposition Yourself to Possess the Nations,” explained that just like Joshua was charged to step up and be courageous to take the Israelites to the Promised Land, Christians have also been called purposely to proclaim the praises of Christ Jesus to the world and bring people to His marvelous light.

Reading from Joshua 1:1-9 and 1 Peter 2:9, the clergyman highlighted that all nations belong to God, and that Christians have special responsibility to capture every territory for Christ Jesus.

“There is a lot of despondency and despair all around us. So, it is our duty as Christians to bring those in that condition to the saving knowledge of Christ by being the shining light of the world,” he stated.

According to him, “possessing the nations means affecting people’s life with our godly character and righteous living.”

He further enlightened that until Christ comes the “Possessing the nations” agenda of the Church continues unabated, urging the congregants to be good ambassadors of Christ and occupy till He comes.

Pastor George Prah Amonoo revealed that Joshua was able to deliver on his mandate because he relied on God’s promises (Deuteronomy 31:6; 2 Corinthians 11:19; Hebrews 10:23), fed on God’s word (Joshua 1:7-8; Jeremiah 23:29; John 6:63; Isaiah 55:11), and was confident of God’s abiding presence (Joshua 1:5,9).

He, therefore, encouraged Pastor Oduro not to be dismayed as he takes up another challenge because the Lord, who has been with him all these years in his ministerial expedition is still with him wherever he goes and will mightily use him to do exploits at his new station.

Pastor Charles Oduro leaves for Kasoa Galilea in the Downtown-Ofaakor Area of the Church after five years of sterling ministry in the Yennyawoso District.

Present at the service were Pastor Joseph & Mrs. Joyce Ankomako (Mile 3 District), Mrs. Agnes Prah Amonoo, Pastor Robert Odame (Rtd), among others.