Pastor queries efficacy of stickers, bundles, water in intercession

Pastor Wisdom Kpeli, Pastor of the Church of Pentecost (COP), has argued that the use of emblems by some Christians for intercession has no power.

“Jesus intercedes for you, not stickers, bundles and water from prayer camps,” he said.

Pastor Kpeli, who is the Kasoa Zonal Head of the Church of Pentecost, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), insisted that Jesus is the only one who truly intercedes, and does so effectively for believers.

The interview follows an Easter Sermon he preached titled “The Benefits of the Resurrection” at Kasoa, during the Easter festivities.

It has become a practice for some Christians in Ghana to put stickers of prophets, pastors church symbols on their vehicles; and some acquiring water, salt, onions, charcoal and other items from supposed men of God to spiritually protect them from harm.

But, Pastor Kpeli, quoted from the Bible Book of Romans 8:43, which read: “Who is he who condemns? It is Christ who died, and furthermore is also risen, who is even at the right hand of God, who also makes intercession for us.”

He then wondered why believers should doubt the power of the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ and rather put their trust in stickers, bundles and water from prayer camps in interceding for them.

Pastor Kpeli identified Christmas and Easter as two most important festivals celebrated “with purpose in mind and a heart full of gratitude.”

He said: “The first, Christmas, is the miraculous entry of divinity into humanity. God became man. Miraculous because he did not follow the laid down procedure of procreation.”

The second festival is his exit from earth to glory through the painful death, but glorious resurrection- the Easter, which Pastor Kpeli described as the reason for the season.

With Biblical quotes, Pastor Kpeli said the resurrection guaranteed the resurrection of the believer, is evidence that Christianity is true, and helps the believer not to over grieve, and motivates the believer to put away sin and live holy lives.