Pastor Sarfo Asserts: Christians Are Containers Of God

The Sepe-Buokrom District Minister of The Church of Pentecost, Pastor Frederick Sarfo, has admonished Christians not to indulge themselves in ungodly lifestyles since they are the house of God.

“We Christians are the containers of God and carry Him along wherever we go. As receptacles of God, we must live a life of holiness and purity because God is holy, therefore, He lives in holy places,” he explained.

He wondered the kind of spirit which operates in those who live questionable lives and still claim to be prophets of God.

Pastor Sarfo made this assertion on Saturday, April 16, 2022, during the New Tafo Zone Easter Convention held at the Dichemso M/A Division School Park under the theme: “Jesus Died To Deliver Us From the Power and Fear of Death” – Hebrews 2:14-15.

Preaching on the topic: “Holy Spirit; The Seal of Our Salvation,” Pastor Sarfo stressed that Holy Spirit validates the redemption believers have received in Christ Jesus.

Supporting his sermon with scriptures from Acts 2:37-39 and John 7:37-39, he explained that every repentant sinner, who believes in Jesus as Saviour has access to the Holy Spirit.

He noted that Holy Spirit is indispensable in the life of a Christian as Jesus Himself, though was the embodiment of the Spirit of God, He never ceased praying for the infilling of the Holy Spirit during His earthly sojourn (Luke 4), saying, “Holy Spirit empowers believers to do exploits.”

This, he said, was the reason why Jesus after breathing upon the disciples with the Holy Spirit (John 20:22) still charged them not to leave Jerusalem, but to wait for the infilling of the Holy Spirit.

According to him, every Spirit-filled Christian is anointed with pastoral, prophetic and kingship oil, asserting that, “You are a pastor and a prophet yourself.” He, therefore, advised Christians not to fall prey to the deceit of the charlatans who parade themselves as prophets, but they should solely depend on the Holy Spirit who makes His home in them to take them through.

Concluding his sermon, Pastor Frederick Sarfo urged Christians to be consistently filled with the Holy Spirit who is the source of their power to overcome the enemy and evangelize to all people.

Source: Emmanuel Nana Nsiah