Pastor Solomon Oduro Explains Three-Year Separation Amid Divorce Announcement

Pastor Solomon Oduro, husband of renowned marriage and relationship coach Charlotte Oduro, has confirmed that the couple has been separated for the past three years.

In a candid statement that accompanied the formal announcement of their divorce, he explained that despite their traditional marriage being officially dissolved in 2024, multiple efforts to reconcile or settle their differences ultimately fell short.

Determined to prevent any miscommunication about their situation, Pastor Oduro chose to speak publicly about the challenges they have faced.

His disclosure not only sheds light on the length of their separation but also comes with a heartfelt appeal for prayers from the body of Christ as they both navigate this difficult transition. Observers note that this public revelation is a reminder of the complexities inherent in personal relationships, even among those who counsel others on how to build lasting partnerships.

In a community where personal struggles are often kept behind closed doors, Pastor Oduro’s decision to share these details underscores both the pressures of public life and the courage it takes to seek support in times of personal trial.