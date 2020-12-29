Prophet Joseph Billa, Head Pastor of the Amazing Power Church International in the Upper East Region, has called on political leaders in the country to pursue the path of peace, to ensure continuous development.

“God is peaceful and human beings were created in His image, therefore we must obey God’s command and forgive each other and ensure that there is peace and harmony,” he said.

The Prophet who made the call at a Church Service in Bolgatanga urged Christians and Ghanaians, in general, to forgive one another before the crossover to 2021.

“If you want to receive wonders and signs from God, you must learn how to forgive one another. People who prosper in life are those who forgive”, he added.

Prophet Billa entreated Christians and Ghanaians to use God’s wisdom and dialogue to resolve their differences instead of beating war drums.

He called on the leadership of the two main political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to embrace peace for the sake of the nation and to employ God’s wisdom and dialogue to resolve their differences.

Buttressing his sermon, the Prophet quoted Scriptures from the Bible including Mathew chapter six verses 15 and stressed that “when you choose to not forgive, your relationship with Jesus stops; and you as a person can’t grow, “There is no fruit-bearing in your life when you do not forgive”.

“For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you don’t forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses”.