Christianity is not a religion of irrationality therefore any form of pastoral work which contradicts human reason and is inimical to human life and dignity is not of God.

Reverend Dr. Charles Amarkwei, a Presbyterian Minister, Calvary, Ashaley Botwe, argued that any action which was inconsistent with the principles of human existence by any so-called religious leader, including prophets or pastors, should be rejected by all and sundry.

He was addressing the congregation of the Paolo Mohenu Presbyterian Church, Teshie Aboma, as the keynote speaker during the commemoration of the Church’s “4th Paolo Mohenu Memorial Lecture” to celebrate the transition of Mr Paolo Mohenu (the late) from an idol worshipper to a devoted Christian and preacher.

The lecture was on the theme: “The Peace of God Surpassing All Understanding in the Midst of Uncertainty”, taken from the Bible memory verse “Philippines 4:7”.

Rev. Dr. Amarkwei said presently, some pastors violated the laws of common sense and human dignity as they did many unusual things including stepping on pregnant women and asked people to drink water in which they had washed themselves in a bid to heal, bless or exorcise them.

“When they are asked the reason they indulge in those violent behaviours, they rather take cover in the so-called contradiction inherent in the ways of God. And yes they do not provide any scriptural reference to back their position that there is contradiction in God’s word,” he said.

Rev. Amarkwei, also a Lecturer at the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon, advised Christians to exhibit who they truly were and promote peace during the 2020 election period.

“In the wake of struggles in life and in our quest to find solutions to them through our 2020 elections, we need to be careful about how we behave as Christians. Christians ought not to behave irrationally and neither should their pastors, who ought to know better,” he added.

An irrational behaviour of a pastor or any Christian which violated the human rights of any human being or harmed them, should not be condoned by Christians, he advised.

“Insofar as those actions might be deemed criminal, say in causing harm, or violence, such interpretation as contradiction should not be countenanced by anybody whatsoever. It indicates that the person who commits such crime is not reconciled to God and they are not also reconciled to the neighbour,” he explained.

Reverend Amarkwei admonished Christians to demonstrate what they truly believed in by being disciplined, sober, upright and godly to ensure that the nation continued to enjoy the peace she was enjoying during the upcoming election.

He also encouraged everyone to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols put in place by the President and the Ghana Health Service through the knowledge of science to stay safe.