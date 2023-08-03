Pat Thomas Highlife Night to take place this weekend

Hundreds of patrons are expected to turn up at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) as highlife music legend, Pat Thomas, prepares to give his fans a special treat when he takes the stage this Friday.

The concert is being organised to honour the 77-year-old for his significant impact in the Ghanaian highlife music industry throughout the years.

Born August 14, 1946, the vocalist and songwriter has performed and recorded a number of hit songs, gaining local and international recognition.

His catalogue includes songs such as ‘Sika Ye Mogya’, ‘Mensi Da’, ‘Gyae Su’, and ‘Mewo Akoma.’

He has collaborated with young artistes, including Edem, remixing the popular tune ‘Sika Ye Mogya’, while featuring on Sarkodie’s ‘Bra’ on the Mary album, and K.K Fosu’s ‘Odo Dede Me.’

Organisers of the event say it is important to acknowledge the veteran musician for his influence on older and younger generations hence the ‘Pat Thomas Highlife Night’ initiative.

“He has played a significant role in the highlife industry, and it is time to honour him. He is more than 50 years in music and age wise, he is about hitting 80.

“We didn’t do anything like this for AB Crentsil, Jewel Ackah, and it is time we take up the mantle to honour him while he is alive,” Joseph Armoo, General Manager, Half Eye Multimedia, says.

A host of artistes – Kojo Antwi, Kwabena Kwabena, Okyeame Kwame, Gyaedu Blay Ambouley, Amandzeba, KK Fofu, KK Kabobo, Daughter of Glorious Jesus, Nana Agyemang, and Mark Anim Yirenkyi, are expected to perform.

The show is expected to start at 7pm on August 4, 2023. The rates are GHC300, GHC400 and GHC500.

The proceeds, according to coordinators, would go into setting up a music school at Agona in the Ashanti Region, where Pat Thomas hails from.