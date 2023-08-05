Pat Thomas marks 50 years of Highlife music with historic concert 

Legendary Ghanaian musician, Pat Thomas, often referred to as the ‘Golden Voice of Africa,’ delivered a nostalgic performance during his Highlife concert held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The 76-year-old musician, displayed high-level and flawless performances, wowing some patrons of Highlife gathered at the AICC to celebrate his illustrious career in Ghana’s music industry spanning more than five decades.

The concert was also a fund-raiser for Pat Thomas’ School of Music, Arts, and Culture project in the Ashanti Region, which is estimated to cost about $6.5 million.

On the night, Pat Thomas, who has graced some big stages on the international front, dazzled audiences with some of his timeless songs, including “Sika Ye Mogya,” Megyedzi Su,” “Gyae Su”.

His steady dance moves coupled with amazing vocals were applauded by patrons gathered at the auditorium to some astounding live band tunes from the Bessa Band.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who attended the concert, was mesmerised by the thrilling performance of the Highlife legend and applauded the stagecraft of the music maestro.

In his speech, President Akufo-Addo said: “Today, we gather not only to celebrate his incredible musical journey but also to appreciate the rich cultural heritage that his music embodies. His talent, dedication, and passion for music have united people from diverse backgrounds, and I am proud to call Pat Thomas a fellow Ghanaian.”

The night was filled with lots of captivating performances from other music stars, and Kwabena Kwabena, one of Ghana’s sensational male vocalists, brought a spark of love into the atmosphere with some nostalgic music renditions.

Hiplife artiste Okyeame Kwame ignited the auditorium with his ruthless stage energy, delivering an amazing rap performance that was certainly the best of the night.

Veteran musician Amandzeba Nat Brew brought his astounding ‘jama’ vibes on stage, with the crowd mimicking some of his timeless hit songs, including “Kpanlogo,” “Odo Kaya, and “Oreba”.

There were also astounding performances from Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Akatakyie, KK Fosu, Kofi Nti, and Daughters of Glorious Jesus, who kicked off the night with some gospel songs.

The Highlife Night was graced by some high-level personalities, including former President John Agyekum Kufour, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Boxing legend Azumah Nelson, NPP Flagbearer Hopeful, Alan John Kyremanten.