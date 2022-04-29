Pataapa set to release another ground-breaking single “Glass Nkoaa”

Ghanaian musician Justice Amoah, popularly known as “Pataapa” is set to release another ground-breaking single titled “Glass Nkoaa”.

According to the “One Corner” hitmaker, his new song would be ready in the first week of May, and music fans should keep an eye out for it.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Entertainment, Patapaa was optimistic that his yet to be released single would make massive waves considering its lyrical vibes.

“Some people always complain about my style of music, but the same thing is being replicated by Nigerians and being rehashed, with music lovers dancing to it.

“Ghanaians should get ready for my song, because it is going to be a show-stopper and they should get their dancing shoes ready,” he told GNA Entertainment.

Patapaa has been very vibrant this year, with his “Haters” single featuring Wendy Shay making waves around the country.