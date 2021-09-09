Patapaa calls on business mogul Dr. Aseidu

Ghanaian music sensation Patapaa Amisty has visited one of his highly revered fans, Dr. Richard Asedu, Chief Executive Officer of St. Andrews Group of Schools and Companies.

The visit was at the invitation of the business mogul and philanthropist who is a staunch supporter of the “One Corner” hitmaker having supported his music career over past years.

In a brief interactive session at the Assin Fosu residence of the business mogul in the Central Region, Patapeezy, as he is popularly regarded, was grateful to Dr. Aseidu for his support and promised to churn out more back to back hits to thrill “Pa2pa Sojas”, the name for his fan base.

Patapeezy showered praises on the business mogul for creating jobs for the masses while also contributing to nation building with his numerous philanthropic works.

He appealed to the people of Ghana to support such hardworking and enterprising people, because they’re treasures that must be celebrated and supported by all.

Dr. Aseidu was elated with the visit of the one of the greatest song hitmakers in Ghana having vowed to support his music course.

Dr. Aseidu also took Patapaa through his fleet of cars at his garage which includes Rolls Royce, Bentleys, Ferrari’s, G-Wagon Brabus, Maserati, and Volkswagen Atlas among others.

They also toured the St. Andrews Senior High School and plush radio station, Rich FM 98.7 all belonging to the business mogul.