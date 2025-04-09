Patasi School Bus Crash Claims Two Lives

Residents in Patasi, a suburb of Kumasi, were left in shock after a school bus lost control and struck three pedestrians, killing two immediately.

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation following the fatal accident, which occurred when the bus veered off the road and collided with the victims who were engaged in conversation near a building. The deceased have been identified as 74-year-old Maame Serwaa and a man known only as Alfred, who is believed to be in his late 40s. A third individual sustained critical injuries and is receiving treatment at the Suntreso Government Hospital.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the pedestrians were conversing in front of a storey building when the incident unfolded suddenly. The bus, which sustained damage from the collision, trapped the two victims beneath it, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Personnel from both the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service quickly arrived at the scene to retrieve the bodies and assist the critically injured.

According to the bus driver, a brake failure caused him to lose control of the vehicle, an assertion that is now under close scrutiny as the investigation continues. The accident not only resulted in tragic loss of life but also inflicted damage on nearby property, adding to the community’s distress. The unfolding incident has intensified calls for a thorough review of vehicle safety standards and improved emergency response measures.

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of road incidents. The call for robust preventive measures has grown louder, reflecting a broader concern for public safety in an environment where mechanical failures can have devastating consequences.