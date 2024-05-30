Patoranking Foundation and ALX Africa Launch US$500k Tech Scholarship Initiative

The Patoranking Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing Africa through education, entrepreneurship, and empowerment, has announced the launch of the $500,000 Patoranking Foundation Tech Scholarships.

In collaboration with ALX Africa, a leading provider of tech training, this initiative will offer 40 young, tech-savvy Africans access to transformative technology programs in data analytics, cloud computing, and Salesforce Administration.

Empowering the Next Generation of Tech Pioneers

Founded by African musician Patrick Okorie, also known as Patoranking, the Patoranking Foundation aims to equip outstanding young leaders in Africa with transformative educational programs and market-ready entrepreneurial skills. Over the past six years, the foundation has invested over $1 million in youth education across the continent. This new $500,000 tech scholarship in partnership with ALX Africa marks a significant step in their mission to prepare the next generation for the future of work.

Details of the Scholarship Program

Starting from May 30th, 2024, 40 exceptional candidates will have the opportunity to participate in world-class tech training programs. These candidates, who are ideally already changemakers in their communities, will also have the chance to qualify for internships with leading global tech companies, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-life practice. The scholarships are open to promising tech-savvy individuals from all over Africa, aged 18 to 34.

Candidates must successfully complete the ALX admissions process. Beneficiaries will be selected based on individual application videos and essays submitted on the foundation’s website.

Statements from Leaders

Patrick Okorie, Founder of Patoranking Foundation, expressed his commitment to the initiative: “At Patoranking Foundation, we are dedicated to advancing Africa through education and entrepreneurship. This partnership with ALX Africa allows us to provide advanced digital skills critical for future employability and entrepreneurship. Our goal is to equip one million Africans within the next 10 years. We believe in the abundance of exceptional talents and changemakers in Africa and will continue to challenge the financial inequalities that hinder their emergence.”

Fred Swaniker, Founder of ALX Africa, highlighted the importance of the collaboration: “In today’s world of AI and Big Data, young people need to be prepared for uncertainty; they need to be agile and adaptable. ALX’s tech programs are designed to meet the challenges and opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Through our collaboration with Patoranking Foundation, we aim to empower tomorrow’s tech disruptors and community leaders with the necessary skills to solve problems on the continent and beyond.”

Previous Initiatives and Impact

The Patoranking Foundation has previously leveraged partnerships to provide access to leading educational institutions under its Sky Level Initiative. In 2020, the foundation awarded full scholarships to 10 scholars from eight African countries to study at the African Leadership University (ALU) in Rwanda or Mauritius. Additionally, 170 young pupils in Ebonyi state, Nigeria, are currently on scholarships provided by the foundation.

Application and Further Information

The $500,000 tech partnership with ALX Africa is open to youths across Africa. Beneficiaries can choose to learn remotely or at any of ALX Africa’s hubs in Johannesburg, Accra, Lagos, Casablanca, Addis Ababa, Nairobi, Kigali, or Cairo. To apply, interested candidates can visit: https://patoranking.alxafrica.com/.

Through this initiative, the Patoranking Foundation aims to create a ripple effect of change, empowering Africa’s young leaders with digital skills to scale local impact and providing useful connections for future collaborations.