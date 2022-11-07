Patricia Nyamkye sets new record at African Powerlifting Championship

Miss Patricia Nyamkye, young and vibrant Ghanaian female para-athlete has set a new record in Africa, after lifting 91kg at 2022 African Open Para Powerlifting Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

She dethroned the previous record holder Lucy Ogechukwu Ejike a Nigerian with a lift of 75kg who held the record for four years.

This year’s event was organised under the auspices of the World Para Powerlifting Organisation and the Egyptian Paralympics Committee to serve as a qualification mark for the 2024 Olympics and ParalympicGames in Paris, France.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Nyamkye expressed her excitement over the new record, and thanked Ghanaians for the support and prayers throughout the competition.

She said, “It wasn’t easy beating my opponents, but I thanked God almighty for the win and Ghanaians for their support and prayers throughout the competition.

I feel very great and happy for breaking the record with 91kg weight, because last two years I won silver medal with 55kg and my opponent won the gold medal with 75kg.

“Going into the competition my target was to set a new record for myself and with determination, hard work I was able to do that,” she noted.

Mr. Prince Nyarko the Head Coach for the National Para Team, the Black Optimist expressed gratitude to the management, technical board and the athletes for the victory and urged them to continue doing their work for the development of the sports.

He said, “I want to use this opportunity to thank our African Paralympic Committee President, Mr. Samson Deen, for investing in us and we would never disappoint him.”

He said, “On behalf of the para sports team, I want to appeal to individuals, non-governmental organisations to come to our aid and support us.

“I know the 2024 games would be a challenge but we would never give up our dreams.”

Para Powerlifting is an adaptation of the sport of powerlifting for athletes with disabilities.