Patricia Oduro Asiedua granted GHS50,000 bail

Patricia Oduro Asiedua, aka Nana Agradaa, founder of Heavenway Champion International Ministries, who was nabbed over money doubling scam, has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Dr. Mama Pat, was admitted to bail in the sum of GHC 50,000 with three sureties who are to be public servants earning not less than GHS2,000 a month.

The court ordered her to report to the case investigator every Wednesday.

The court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah ordered the prosecution to file disclosures by the next adjourned date.

The matter has been adjourned to November 10.

But the troubles of Nana Agradaa are not over yet as another Circuit Court last Friday remanded her into police custody to reappear on October 24 on similar charges.

She is being held on charges of charlatanic advertising and six counts of defrauding by false pretences.

In the first case before Circuit Court 9, she is said to have collected over GHC2,200 from six complainant under the pretext of doubling it.

In the second case before Circuit Court 10, she is said to have collected huge sums of money, including GHS4,000 from five complainants.

Nana Agradaa, who looked very sober, has denied all the charges.

When sitting resumed today before Circuit Court 9, Agradaa’s newly hired lawyer, Mr Paul Asibi Abariga prayed the court to admit the accused to bail, assuring that she would not interfere with investigations.

Mr Abariga said money doubling was illegal in the country and that all the complainants should also be arrested.

The prosecution led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare, vehemently opposed the bail, arguing that the accused person would interfere with investigations.

DSP Asare reminded the court that the offences preferred against the accused were felonies.

He said the Police had extended invitation to “Today’s TV” founded by the accused, but the management had declined assisting the Police in its investigations.

DSP Asare said the hesitancy to assist the Police with footages, indicated how the accused could interfere with investigations.

He said management of the TV station had indicated that they could only provide the footage on the instructions of the accused person.

The case of prosecution was that on October 5, this year, Agradaa had advertised on “Today’s TV” and other social media platforms that she could double money.

The prosecution said the accused person in the said advertisement asked the public to attend an all-night service at her church at Weija for the alleged money doubling.

It said six complainants and some other persons attended the said all-night service and handed over huge sums of money to her, but she failed to double the money.

On October 9, 2022, the accused was picked up at the church premises amidst a chaotic atmosphere.

Her congregants who normally throng the court to support her singing gospel tunes were absent today in court.