Patrick Akowuah calls for price control in marketplaces

Mr. Patrick Akowuah, Western Regional Director of Agriculture has called on the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to strengthen the Agribusiness unit for effective monitoring and evaluation.

He said constant monitoring could ensure a stable price of commodities in every market across the country to alleviate economic hardships and subsequently gain a price-controlled model for a better societal living.

The Regional Director of Agriculture retorted: “at Beposo market three tubers of yam sell at GHS 20, while one sells at GHS 20. 00 in Takoradi …is it all about transport fare”?

Mr. Akowuah, expressed the sentiment when he gave a Regional Overview of Agriculture situation in the Region and announced that many of the government interventions were doing well in the Region but for delay of seedlings and fertilizers to scale up processes.

The Regional Director asked that suppliers for seedlings be multiplied from a sole source to promote availability in crop seasons and said tree crops initiatives were also ongoing in the Region.

Some compensations had also been paid to farmers affected by bird flu with more women being encouraged to venture into agriculture.

In the meantime, Nana Banyin, the Municipal Director of Agric for Tarkwa requested for the establishment of AMSEC and a rice mill to aid in processing their local rice.

Dr. Dasmani Isaac, the Prestea District Municipal Chief Executive, said the installation of machines was on course for the palm industry while the cocoa sector had been given a boost.

Some stakeholders in the agriculture sector called for Dewatering Plant for EKMA to reduce the smell of poultry waste as well as increasing its contributions to organic fertilizer.

Mr. Assae Mensah, the District Chief Executive for Mpohor noted the many farming inputs hosted by the assembly and asked other assemblies and individuals to contact the assembly for rental purposes.

The DCE for Jomoro, Iris Loiusa Arde, asked for the revival of Taro crop and pig farming in the district to create employment and reduce social vices.

The Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Afriyie Akoto said the Western Region was well rooted in agribusiness…”this Region has something which other regions do not have. When it comes to agriculture, agribusiness is well rooted here.”

He also appreciated the support of extension officers to small holder farmers who were into rubber and oil production.

The Minister, however, charged the Agriculture Directorate to develop nucleus agribusinesses, in the rice and the poultry sector and assured them of the Ministry’s preparedness to brainstorm through all the concerns raised and address them accordingly …”and when we go back to Accra, we will work to provide real tangibles”.

Dr Akoto commended the dynamism that had been demonstrated by the Regional Director of Agriculture in agribusiness and entreated the same spirit for the total development of Agriculture.