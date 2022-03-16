Patrick ‘Alligator’ Ayi to clash with Jono ‘King Kong’ Carollas in UAE

Ghana’s Patrick Alligator Ayi will to return to the ring as he takes on British Jono King Kong Carollas on Friday, March 18,2022 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, UAE.

Boxing trainer / Journalist, Augustus Dodoo who is in UAE accompanying Ayi says they are in good shape and high hopes to win and make Ghana proud.

He hinted that the Alligator who trains at the Wisdom Boxing Gym in Accra will definitely win and bring honour to Ghana.