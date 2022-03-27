Patrick Allotey Reclaims WBO Africa Super Welterweight Title

Tanzanian Hamisi Maya aka ‘The Hitman’ gave a very good account of himself on Saturday night at the Idrowhyt Events Centre when he faced Ghana’s Patrick Allotey but could not perform as he predicted to end the bout in round 4 and had to be saved by the proficient referee.

The tall lanky southpaw started the bout well and frustrated Allotey in the initial rounds, but from round 5 going, Allotey found his rhythm using his experience and wisdom in boxing to punish his opponent, and one blow that found Hamisi in round 8 dazed him into wonderland.

After Referee Roger Barnor had declared the winner, the Tanzanian came calling for a rematch.

Allotey gladly accepted the rematch is the money is good. His record has improved to 42-4, and still targeting the world title.

Coach Ofori Asare who was in the corner of Allotey advised Hamisi who is now 13-4-1 to accept the defeat in good faith and train hard as he is a potential champion.

On the night of technical knock outs, Emmanuel Quaye also from Dr. Asare’s Wisdom Boxing Gym won the West African Super Welterweight title with a round two victory against veteran Frank Dodzie.

Ghana heavyweight champion added the West African title to his collection when he beat Nigerian John Martin Cyril forcing him not to return for the second round.

Joseph Akai Nettey also successfully defended his Royal Boxing Organization and National Light Flyweight belts with a round 4 win over Robert Nunoo.

Faisal Abubakar aka ‘Poncho Power’, now fighting from the Charles Quartey Memorial Boxing Gym made his family,friends and fans happy with a good show and convincing win against Emmanuel Allotey.

In other undercards, Emmanuel Sackey stopped David Lamptey in round 2, while Michael Darku was impressive with a round 2 technical knock out over Moses Lartey.

Boxing Fans who spoke to Yours Truly after the fights commended Cabic Promotions for the show and hoped it will improve.

Present at the event were MP for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuije an astute boxing fan and Nii Adote Otintor, Sempe Manste.

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Mr. Abraham Neequaye congratulated all the boxers and the management of Cabic Promotions for staging another remarkable show at the Idrowhyt Events Centre.

By Sammy Heywood Okine