“Patrick Allotey Won’t Cross Four” Says Tanzanian Hamisi Maya

Ahead of their WBO Super Welterweight Title collision tomorrow, Tanzania’s Hamisi Maya is breathing fire. In an interview with Boxing Reporter, Prince Dornu Leiku of Dornu’s Corner fame, the seemingly soft-spoken but stern 24 year old pugilist did not mince words in predicting doom for his opponent, former world title challenger, Patrick Allotey.”There’s no way he ( Allotey) can go beyond round four”, Maya (13-3-0)declared through an interpreter. “There’s nothing he can do in the ring to escape my onslaught. I’ll simply demolish him” The southpaw boxer hailing from Daresalaam further cautioned Ghanaians to prepare their hearts for an upset come fight night.” I’m not here as a tourist, I’m here for business”, he grunted. When quizzed as to what his plan B would be in case the knockout eludes him, the lanky Maya, whose last fight outside his home country of Tanzania was a stoppage loss to Ivan Koslovzky in far away Russia, retorted that he doesn’t envisage Allotey crossing four rounds and therefore had no plan B. Patrick Allotey (44-4-0) is returning to reclaim a title he once held and hopes to get back in contention for a World Title soon. All roads lead to the Idrowhyt Events Center in Dansoman, Accra for this epic showdown put together by the award-winning Cabic Boxing Promotions.

Other bouts include a WABU Super Welterweight Championship between National Champion Emmanuel Quaye and Frank Dodzi. National Heavyweight Titlist Osumanu “Saabo” Haruna vies for the WABU version against Nigerian John Martin Cyril.RBO and National Flyweight champion Joseph Akai Nettey of the Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation defends his straps against Robert Nunoo. Moses Lartey and Michael Darku square off in a Middleweight fray whiles Emmanuel Sackey who last gave vastly experienced Success Tetteh a sound beating, takes on David Lamptey in a Featherweight contest. Closing the show would be crowd puller, “The Pancho Power” Faisal Abubakar versus Emmanuel Allotey in a Super Lightweight brawl.The night promises to be exciting as Cabic CEO Ivan Bruce Cudjoe and Director Ellis Quaye have pledged to deliver a delectable and exhilarating package to patrons. By Samuel Opoku Amoah (Sam Nana Gold)