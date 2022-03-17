Patrick ‘Arrow’ Allotey Optimistic On Becoming Two Time WBO Africa Champion

Ghanaian Super Welterweight, Patrick Allotey, 31 who meets Tanzanian Hamisi Maya aka The Hitman for the WBO Africa title on March 26 at the Idrowhyt Events Centre at Dansoman says he is ready for another opportunity to become a champion and move on to have another crack at the world crown.

Speaking at the media lunch of the Cabic Promotions Big Fight Night Patrick Allotey with a record of 41 – 4 – 0 said age is just a number as he is the same Sharp Arrow that people know.

Coach Ofori Asare, trainer of Allotey said the bout is to relaunch the career of the experienced boxer and shoot him once again to the world stage.

“Come in your numbers and support us because we have prepared well for the southpaw who is also a good boxer, and we are going to give boxing fans much to cheer about. Come and see the new Allotey ” he said.

Hamisi Maya is a professional boxer from Tanzania. His professional record consists of 11 total fights, with 8 Wins (7 by KO), 2 Losses, 1 Draw.

Sensational Royal Boxing Organization (RBO) and National Flyweight Champion, Joseph Akai Nettey is on the bill to defend his titles against Robert Nunoo.

He also assured of a fantastic night of boxing and urged fans to come and watch classic performance.

Osman Haruna, National Heavyweight Champion, Sheriff Quaye WBO Africa Lightweight champion, Faisal Abubakar, Emmanuel Quaye and other boxers are on the bill.

Samir Captan, the Regional Supervisor of WBO Africa said this is a chance for Allotey to reclaim the title and should not let the opportunity slip.

Ivan Bruce Cudjoe, CEO of Cabic Promotions indicated that they are in the business of boxing to give Ghana world champions and are still on track to realize that dream. He advised all boxers on the program to be time conscious and report on time.

Ellis Quaye, a proud member of the Cabic Promotions team noted that five championship bouts would be fought and urged boxing fans not to miss the show.