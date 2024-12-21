Patrick Boakye Yiadom Declared Winner of Obuasi East Parliamentary Seat After Recollation

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Patrick Boakye Yiadom, has been officially declared the winner of the Obuasi East Parliamentary seat following a recollation of the results on Saturday, December 21.

Boakye Yiadom secured 18,558 votes, narrowly edging out his closest rival, Samuel Aboagye of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who garnered 18,549 votes. The independent candidate, Adjei Owusu, received 424 votes.

This declaration follows a directive from the High Court, which ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to recollate and declare the results of several constituencies, including Ablekuma North and Nsawam-Adoagyiri, among others. The court’s decision came after aggrieved parliamentary candidates from both the NDC and NPP filed a writ, seeking fresh elections due to alleged anomalies in the collation of results.

On Friday, December 20, presiding judge Joseph Adu Owusu Agyeman ruled in favor of recollating the results in the Ablekuma North constituency, despite objections from legal representatives of the NDC and NPP. Godwin Edudzi Tamaklo, representing the NDC, and Gary Nimako, lead counsel for NPP’s Frank Annoh-Dompreh, both argued that the results had already been declared. However, the court found that the anomalies in the initial process justified a recollation of the results.