Patrick Osei Agyemang Criticizes Otto Addo’s Leadership of Black Stars, Calls for Change

Prominent sports journalist Patrick Osei Agyemang, widely known as Countryman Songo, has delivered a sharp rebuke of Black Stars coach Otto Addo, branding him as incompetent and unsuitable to lead Ghana’s national football team. His comments have reignited intense debates about the leadership and performance of the national team following a series of disappointing results.

Speaking passionately on Newsfile on JoyNews, Songo did not hold back in expressing his dissatisfaction with the current state of Ghanaian football under Addo’s management.

“A coach who can’t beat even Sudan, Niger, or Angola—you played six matches, and we didn’t win a single one. Not even one. And you tell me we have a future with this coach?” Songo exclaimed.

His frustration stems from the Black Stars’ failure to secure a win against what are regarded as less challenging opponents. For Songo, this lack of results is a clear sign of ineffective leadership. “Yes, we want to keep coaches for the long term, but not an incompetent coach,” he emphasized.

Songo’s criticism reflects a broader disillusionment among Ghanaians, who have seen the once-dominant Black Stars struggle against teams like Niger and Angola. This has left many fans questioning the future of the national team and its direction.

“He [Otto Addo] is not a good coach. He’s incompetent—we’ve seen it,” Songo reiterated, pointing to the coach’s failure to secure victories in key matches. “You played against Niger, Angola, and Sudan and couldn’t win a single match. How can you tell me that you’re good for the future?”

Songo also called for a change in how the Ghana Football Association (GFA) appoints coaches, urging that the country needs a leader capable of revitalising the team. “If Ghana needs someone to coach the national team, we need the right coach—someone who can turn things around and transform the team,” he argued.