Ghanaian attacker Patrick Twumasi has sealed his move to Bundesliga side Hannover 96 in the ongoing transfer window.

Twumasi signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga II side after passing his medicals on Thursday.

He joined the club from Spanish La Liga side Deportivo Alaves.

Hannover released an official statement on their official confirming the transfer; “The Ghanaian Patrick Twumasi is moving from the Spanish LaLiga club Deportivo Alaves to Hannover 96. The 26-year-old attacking player signed a contract until 2023 today”.

Twumasi featured on loan at Gaziantep FK last season.

The 26-year-old managed 26 appearances, scoring six goals and provided five assists as the Falcons finished 8th on the league standings.